(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has sent an open letter to European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling for urgent action to address Ukraine's decision to stop natural gas transit to the EU. The current agreement between Russia and Ukraine, set to expire on December 31, will not be extended by Kiev due to its ongoing conflict with Moscow.



Fico criticized Ukraine’s stance, pointing out that its decision could significantly impact the EU economy. He labeled Brussels' acceptance of the situation as "irrational and wrong." While gas transit through Ukraine makes up only 3.5% of EU consumption, Fico warned that halting it would lead to a 30% rise in gas prices, costing European households and infrastructure an additional €40-50 billion annually.



The Slovak leader stressed the need for a rational approach to supporting Ukraine, as he warned that such measures could lead to "reciprocal actions" that would hurt Europe. He also noted that Russia would find alternative markets for its gas, lessening its own losses.



Fico, whose country is highly reliant on Russian gas, has previously voiced concerns about the EU’s energy policies, especially its handling of the Ukraine conflict and sanctions against Russia. EU leaders, however, maintain confidence in their ability to manage without Russian gas, viewing it as a geopolitical tactic by Moscow. The European Commission and Council have yet to respond to Fico’s letter.

