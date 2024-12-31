Musk expresses his preference for ‘direct democracy’ on Mars

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has expressed his preference for direct democracy on Mars if humanity ever establishes a presence on the Red Planet. In a post on his X platform, the SpaceX CEO suggested that the settlers of Mars should decide how they are governed, recommending a system of direct democracy instead of representative democracy.



Musk also shared an ambitious timeline for SpaceX's Mars missions, stating that uncrewed Starship landings on Mars could happen in two years, with crewed versions possibly passing near Mars, and crewed missions to the planet within four years. Musk has long championed the goal of making humanity a multi-planetary species, with SpaceX's focus on laying the foundation for permanent habitation on Mars.



In related political comments, Musk previously endorsed Donald Trump for the 2024 U.S. presidential race, emphasizing that Mars exploration would be at risk under Vice-President Kamala Harris. Trump, in turn, promised to reach Mars by 2028 if re-elected. Musk has also been named by Trump to lead a new advisory body aimed at reforming government efficiency.

