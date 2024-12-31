Media reports Netanyahu healing from prostate surgery

(MENAFN)

Israeli Prime is recovering after undergoing successful prostate surgery, according to reports from his office. The 75-year-old leader was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection linked to a benign prostate enlargement and underwent a prostatectomy on Sunday. His office confirmed that the surgery went smoothly with no complications, and Netanyahu is awake, in good health, and fully conscious.



Due to security concerns over potential missile or rocket amid ongoing conflict, Netanyahu has been placed in a fortified underground hospital in Jerusalem. The prime minister, who has had prostate issues for over a decade, previously sought treatment for an enlarged prostate in 2014, with secretive procedures that involved disguises and decoy vehicles.



Netanyahu had been scheduled to testify in his corruption trial last week, but the hearing was canceled because of the surgery. The trial, which started in 2020, faces delays due to both the pandemic and the war with Hamas. Netanyahu has denied the charges of fraud, bribery, and breach of trust, claiming the case against him is politically motivated.

