Army To Host Junior National Equestrian Championships In Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) The country's finest riders will compete in the Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) 2024 – Children I & Young Rider at the Army Polo & Riding Centre (APRC) in Delhi Cantt from Sunday. The event is scheduled to take place in two phases -- December 22–24 and December 26–29.

The first phase of the Championship has received an impressive 507 entries, comprising 470 individual participants and 37 teams, across categories for Children-I and Young Riders in Dressage, Show Jumping, and Tent Pegging. This enthusiastic participation underscores the growing popularity of equestrian sports in India.

Speaking about the Championship, Secretary General of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), Col. Jaiveer Singh, said: "The National Equestrian Championship 2024 showcases the immense talent and growing passion for equestrian sports in India. The impressive number of participants reflects the hard work and dedication of our riders, particularly the young generation. We are proud to provide this platform for athletes to display their skills and set new benchmarks in the sport".

Dressage will feature 30 Individual and seven Team participants in the Children-I category and 10 Individual and 3 Teams in the Young Rider category. Show Jumping has attracted significant entries, with 127 Individual and 23 Teams in Children-I (Normal), 119 Individual participants in Children-I (Side Event), and 21 Individual participants each in the Young Rider (Normal) and Side Event categories. Meanwhile, Tent Pegging, known for its high energy and precision, includes Lance (39 Individual), Ring & Peg (33 Individual), Sword (36 Individual), and Lemon & Peg (34 Individual).

The action will commence at 8:30 AM on Sunday with exhilarating Show Jumping events, followed by the graceful precision of Dressage and the skillful artistry of Tent Pegging, all set against the backdrop of the vibrant equestrian community.