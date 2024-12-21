PKK Unleashes Terrorist Attack In France's Airport On Group Of Turkish Passengers
Date
12/21/2024 7:09:39 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
PKK-affiliated terrorists attacked a group of Turkish youths
waiting for a flight to Türkiye at France's Charles de Gaulle
Airport, Azernews reports. As can be seen from the
footage, the Police do not intervene in the attacks of the
terrorist PKK.
This means that, unfortunately, France openly embraces these
terrorists.
It should be noted that such attacks have become commonplace
recently. In particular, the increasing aggression of the terrorist
PKK forces against Turkiye has begun to gain momentum in some
European countries that support them.
This incident at the French airport cannot be assessed as a lack
of vigilance or carelessness on the part of the French security
authorities. Such cases can simply be called support for
terrorism.
