(MENAFN- AzerNews) PKK-affiliated terrorists attacked a group of Turkish youths waiting for a flight to Türkiye at France's Charles de Gaulle Airport, Azernews reports. As can be seen from the footage, the do not intervene in the of the terrorist PKK.

This means that, unfortunately, France openly embraces these terrorists.

It should be noted that such attacks have become commonplace recently. In particular, the increasing aggression of the terrorist PKK forces against Turkiye has begun to gain momentum in some European countries that support them.

This incident at the French airport cannot be assessed as a lack of vigilance or carelessness on the part of the French security authorities. Such cases can simply be called support for terrorism.