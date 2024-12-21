عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PKK Unleashes Terrorist Attack In France's Airport On Group Of Turkish Passengers

PKK Unleashes Terrorist Attack In France's Airport On Group Of Turkish Passengers


12/21/2024 7:09:39 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) PKK-affiliated terrorists attacked a group of Turkish youths waiting for a flight to Türkiye at France's Charles de Gaulle Airport, Azernews reports. As can be seen from the footage, the Police do not intervene in the attacks of the terrorist PKK.

This means that, unfortunately, France openly embraces these terrorists.

It should be noted that such attacks have become commonplace recently. In particular, the increasing aggression of the terrorist PKK forces against Turkiye has begun to gain momentum in some European countries that support them.

This incident at the French airport cannot be assessed as a lack of vigilance or carelessness on the part of the French security authorities. Such cases can simply be called support for terrorism.

MENAFN21122024000195011045ID1109020162


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search