Houthi Missile Attack Injured 16 In Tel Aviv
12/21/2024 7:09:13 PM
JERUSALEM, Dec 22 (NNN-MA'AN) – A missile launched from Yemen early yesterday morning, struck a playground and a building in the central Israeli city of Tel Aviv, causing minor injuries to 16 people, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Magen David Adom (MDA) rescue service.
The strike caused a crater in the playground and damage to the residential building, video footage released by the MDA, the army, and Israeli media showed.
Following the missile launch, sirens were activated across large areas of central Israel.
The IDF said it identified the projectile but failed to intercept it.
Earlier in the day, Yemen's Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, which was launched“in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and in response to the latest Israeli aggression on Yemen,” as announced by Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, in a statement, aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.– NNN-MA'AN
