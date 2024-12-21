AFU Set Up Metal“Christmas Tree” Near Donetsk Stele

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the of Ukraine set up a metal“Christmas tree” near the Donetsk stele and decorated it with patriotic ribbons.

The brigade reported this on , posting a video, Ukrinform reports.

The paratroopers used rebar and shell casings to create the structure.

“This is a true symbol of steadfastness, courage and faith in New Year's miracles,” the team noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 6, a ceremony of lighting the lights on the country's main Christmas tree took place on St. Sophia Square in Kyiv.

Photo: screenshot from the video