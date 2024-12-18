New Zealand dispatches rescue crews to Vanuatu in aftermath of earthquake

(MENAFN) New Zealand is dispatching rescue crews and emergency assistance to Vanuatu in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, the New Zealand government announced on Wednesday. Foreign Minister Winston Peters expressed solidarity with the people of Vanuatu, describing the Pacific island nation as a valued member of New Zealand’s "Pacific family." He emphasized New Zealand’s commitment to providing all possible support during this time of crisis.



The New Zealand Defence Force has established an air bridge to deliver emergency workers, equipment, and supplies to Port Vila, Vanuatu’s capital. On Wednesday, a New Zealand Air Force surveillance aircraft conducted an aerial assessment of key infrastructure in Port Vila, including the airport, runway, and port, as well as nearby islands. A follow-up surveillance flight is planned for Thursday to gather more data on the affected areas.



In addition, a transport aircraft departed Auckland on Wednesday afternoon, carrying urban search and rescue teams, staff from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and critical equipment. A second aircraft is scheduled to depart early Thursday with additional supplies and resources for the relief effort.



Fire and Emergency New Zealand is deploying 34 urban search and rescue personnel to Vanuatu. These specialists are prepared to stay on the ground for up to 14 days to assist with recovery efforts. The coordinated response reflects New Zealand's commitment to aiding its Pacific neighbor in managing the disaster and beginning the process of recovery.

