Russians Build Reinforced Airplane Shelters At Belbek Airfield In Crimea

The construction of reinforced shelters and other structures to protect aircraft from attacks by Ukrainian forces has begun at the Belbek airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This is reported by The War Zone , which received satellite images of the area from Planet Labs, Ukrinform reports.

“Recent satellite imagery of the Belbek air base near Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea shows new reinforced aircraft shelters and additional structures to help protect aircraft from drone attacks and other indirect fire. This reflects a broader effort by the Russian military to improve physical defense at several airfields,” the publication says.

Planet Labs satellite imagery taken on December 19 shows approximately 10 shelters in various stages of construction over the aircraft parking areas in the central part of the airfield. Another fortified structure of unclear purpose is also visible.

In addition, satellite imagery showed the construction of additional lattice structures for less protected lightweight shelters. Such structures have been seen at other Russian air bases before.

As Ukrinform reported, at the end of November, explosions occurred at the Belbek and Saki airfields in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Later, social media reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Belbek airfield in Sevastopol. According to monitoring resources, about 40 UAVs, low-altitude Neptune anti-ship missiles and unidentified cruise missiles were flying to the northwest of the peninsula.

