Iceland's New Government Takes Office Under PM Frostadottir

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) HELSINKI, Dec 22 (NNN-XINHUA) – Iceland's new government, headed by Prime Kristrun Frostadottir of the Social Alliance (SDA), officially took office yesterday.

Besides the SDA, the three-party coalition also includes the Liberal Reform Party (LRP), and the People's Party (PP). According to a press release, the Social Democrats and the LRP each hold four ministerial portfolios, while the PP has taken three.

Frostadottir, born in 1988, is the country's youngest prime minister. She was elected to parliament in 2021 and became the SDA leader the following year.

The new cabinet convened its first formal meeting yesterday afternoon, at the presidential residence, Bessastadir, with President Halla Tomasdottir in attendance.

At a press conference earlier yesterday, Frostadottir outlined the new cabinet's priorities, which include stabilising the Icelandic economy, by reducing interest rates, implementing stricter controls on public finances, and promoting increased value creation.

In the new government, LRP leader, Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir serves as the minister of foreign affairs, and PP leader, Inga Saland leads the newly-established Ministry of Social Affairs and Housing.

Iceland's parliamentary election, taking place on Nov 30, distributed 63 seats among six parties. The SDA emerged as the biggest winner, gaining 15 seats; the LRP gained 11 seats, while the PP secured 10.– NNN-XINHUA