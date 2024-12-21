Russians Fired 42 Times On Border Of Sumy Region During Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 21, Russian fired 42 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, with a total of 93 explosions recorded.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on , Ukrinform reports.

“The Khotyn, Yunakivka, Bilopilia, Krasnopilia, Velyka Pysarivka, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne, Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled,” the report says.

The Russians dropped 3 mines on the territory of the Esman community, an explosive device from a UAV (1 explosion), and also conducted artillery shelling (25 explosions) and an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

The enemy attacked Krasnopilia community with mortars (14 explosions), MLRS (3 explosions) and dropped an explosive device from a UAV (7 explosions).

The Velyka Pysarivka community came under artillery and mortar fire (1 and 8 explosions, respectively).

In Bilopilia community, there were 7 explosions due to mortar shelling and 3 explosions due to the dropping of explosives from a UAV. In Znob-Novhorod community, 4 explosions were caused by UAVs dropping ERW.

Shalyhyne, Hlukhiv and Yunakivka communities were attacked by Russian FPV drones (4, 4 and 5 explosions, respectively).

Russians target infrastructure facility in

The Russians dropped 3 mines on the territory of Khotyn community, damaging a private house.

As reported, the Russian invaders attacked the border of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions 70 times yesterday using various types of weapons . A total of 168 explosions occurred, and a critical infrastructure facility, an administrative building, and a warehouse were damaged.