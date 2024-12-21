Shelling In Donetsk Region: Russians Killed Man, Wounded Woman In Pokrovsk And Its Area

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of shelling of the city of Pokrovsk and the village of Udachne in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, a 25-year-old man was killed and a 66-year-old woman was wounded.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Suspilne Donbas with reference to the spokeswoman for the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Olena Rudenko.

“At about 10 am, the Russian fired on a residential area of Pokrovsk. As a result of the enemy attack, a woman's arm was injured. An hour later, Russian shelled the village of Udachne, as a result of which the body of a deceased 25-year-old resident was unblocked from the rubble of a destroyed private house,” she said.

Rudenko noted that the type of weapon used in the shelling is being established.

She added that a pre-trial investigation into the commission of war crimes under Article 438 of the Criminal Code has been launched.

As reported, over the previous day, on December 20, the Russian military killed one resident of Donetsk regio and wounded eight others.

Archived photo