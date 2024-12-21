Russians Building Up TV, Radio Network In Occupied Areas To Bolster Propaganda
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders are implementing a program to build up a television and radio Network in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to further spread their propaganda narratives targeting the local population.
This was reported by the Center for National Resistance , Ukrinform saw.
"The invaders have been taking measures to expand their information field in the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, in December 2024, the enemy launched a program to build and modernize TV and Radio towers. They plan to complete it in the first half of next year," the report says.
It is noted that the Russians aim to have TV and radio signal available in all captured settlements to "brainwash" as many civilians as possible. In return, access to sources of information that are beyond Russia's control has been blocked.
In this regard, the Center called on residents of the occupied areas to ignore Russian propaganda platforms and inform of the actual situation in the occupied areas.
As reported, in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, cases have become more frequent where Ukrainians are arrested over their social media activity.
