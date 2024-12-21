Poland Gives Ukraine 3 Helicopters For Pilot Training
12/21/2024 7:09:55 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland has handed over two Mi-8 helicopters and one Bell 412-HP to Kharkiv National University of Internal Affairs, where they will be used to train pilots.
This was reported by the Polish government Agency for Strategic Reserve (RARS), Ukrinform reports.
As noted, these helicopters belonged to the Polish Police and were transferred by order of the Minister of the Interior as part of assistance to Ukraine.
RARS points out that it has already transferred Polish police equipment to Ukraine through the logistics hub established by the government to help Ukraine on May 20, 2022.
The agency also thanked Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bodnar for his help and support in handing over the helicopters.
As reported, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Poland has provided Ukraine with 1,300 pieces of military equipment , including tanks, self-propelled artillery systems, airplanes, and helicopters. The total value of the military assistance provided exceeds 4.5 billion euros.
