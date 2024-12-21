Le Pen foresees premature Macron exit from office
(MENAFN) Marine Le Pen, leader of France's right-wing National Rally (RN), has predicted that President Emmanuel macron will likely leave office before his term ends, suggesting that Macron has "angered everyone" and is losing influence both domestically and internationally. Le Pen, in an interview with Le Parisien, expressed her belief that Macron's Political authority is in decline, particularly within the European Union.
Le Pen, who has contested the presidency against Macron in 2017 and 2020, said she is preparing for potential early elections, out of "precaution" given Macron's weakening position. Despite Macron’s assurances that he will remain in office until 2027 and his dismissal of calls for resignation, Le Pen believes that his presidency is nearing its end.
Her comments reflect the political chaos France is experiencing following the inconclusive June and July parliamentary elections, where no party secured a majority. Macron's subsequent appointment of Michel Barnier as prime minister was intended to stabilize the situation. However, Barnier's tenure ended in December after he lost a no-confidence vote in the French parliament, making him the first prime minister to do so since 1962 and deepening the political crisis.
