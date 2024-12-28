DPIIT Collaborates With Boat To Strengthen Support For Indian Startups

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 28 (KNN) The Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with boAt, a leading Indian and wearables manufacturer, to strengthen support for startups in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) and sectors.



The collaboration, as announced by the of Commerce and Industry, will focus on providing comprehensive mentorship and resources to DPIIT-recognised startups.

Under this initiative, dedicated programs will be launched to guide entrepreneurs through crucial development stages, including prototype creation and product development.



The partnership also aims to facilitate international market access for startups, enabling them to expand their operations globally through strategic connections and market insights.

Joint Secretary of Startup India, Sanjiv, emphasised the transformative potential of this alliance, stating that it would equip startups with expert guidance and substantial resources.



He noted that the collaboration would contribute to India's aspirations of becoming a global manufacturing and entrepreneurship hub by connecting emerging businesses with established industry leaders like boAt. Aman Gupta, Co-founder of boAt underscored the significance of the partnership in advancing the 'Make in India' initiative.



He expressed confidence that the collaboration between boAt and DPIIT would create a robust ecosystem supporting product startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs in their journey toward success.

(KNN Bureau)