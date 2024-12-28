Oil prices rise slightly on demand optimism in China, capped by strong dollar

(MENAFN) Oil prices saw a modest increase on Friday, driven by optimism about demand in China, the world’s largest oil importer, although gains were limited by a stronger US dollar.



The international benchmark crude rose by 0.36 percent to USD72.98 per barrel at 10:42 AM local time (0742 GMT), up from USD72.72 at the previous session’s close.



The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also gained 0.39 percent , reaching USD69.67 per barrel, compared to USD69.39 at the end of the prior session.



The holiday-shortened week resulted in lower trading volumes in the oil markets.



Oil prices were supported by growing demand expectations in China, especially after the World Bank raised its economic growth forecast for the country in 2024 and 2025. Additionally, China revised its economic size upward by 2.7 percent to 129.4 trillion yuan.



However, the strengthening US dollar weighed on oil prices, limiting further increases. A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

MENAFN28122024000045016755ID1109037682