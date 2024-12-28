Leaders of Eurasian economic union meet in St. petersburg to discuss economic growth

(MENAFN) The leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) gathered in St. Petersburg on Thursday for their 10th meeting, focusing on future economic development prospects.



Opening the session, Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated the EEU’s 10th anniversary, calling it a "self-sufficient center of the emerging multipolar world."



Putin highlighted the bloc's contributions to trade, investment, and cooperation, which drive economic growth and improve the welfare of citizens across member states.



He reaffirmed Russia's commitment to strengthening ties within the EEU, proposing discussions on further advancing integration and reinforcing the union’s single market.



Putin invited attendees to review the current activities of the five-member bloc and set out strategies for deepening integration and enhancing the development of the union’s single market.

