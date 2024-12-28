Tesla leads global carmakers with USD1.4T market cap in 2024

(MENAFN) Tesla’s capitalization reached USD1.4 trillion this year, far outpacing other automakers worldwide. According to market cap data compiled by Anadolu, the total market cap of 52 major players in the global automotive industry amounted to USD2.8 trillion, with Tesla alone accounting for half of that total.



Toyota, Japan’s leading carmaker, ranked second with a market cap of USD237.6 billion, followed by China's BYD at USD110.7 billion and Xiaomi at USD102.5 billion. Italian luxury car brand Ferrari had a market cap of USD77 billion.



American carmaker General Motors saw a market cap of USD57.8 billion, while German manufacturers Porsche (USD55 billion), Mercedes-Benz (USD52.8 billion), BMW (USD49.1 billion), and Volkswagen (USD45.4 billion) rounded out the top ranks.



Other notable carmakers with a market cap above USD1 billion included Honda, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Ford, Stellantis, Hyundai, Tata Motors, SAIC Motor, Kia, and Seres Group.

