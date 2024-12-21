Sweden's Climate And Environment Minister Calls For Shein And Temu To Be Banned In Country

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese Temu continues to expand its operations in Sweden, recently announcing the establishment of local warehouses aimed at speeding up the delivery of goods, Azernews reports.

Romina Purmokhtari, Sweden's for Climate and Environment, has sharply criticized the growing consumption of products from Chinese companies like Shein and Temu, particularly in Sweden. She expressed concerns over the environmental and ethical implications of these platforms' business practices.

"Every day, planes transport 9,000 tons of goods from Temu and Shein to Western countries," Purmokhtari said. "Many of these goods contain toxic substances, contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, and are produced under conditions that may involve human rights violations."

In response, Purmokhtari proposed a range of measures aimed at curbing the mass consumption of these goods, including:

Banning advertisements for companies like Temu and Shein.

Imposing a tax on each unit of production imported from these companies.

A veto on PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances), harmful chemicals found in a wide range of products, including textiles and footwear.

Reducing VAT on second-hand goods, promoting sustainable consumption.

Introducing eco-labeling to help consumers make more informed, environmentally conscious purchasing decisions.

The minister also took aim at Swedish consumers, particularly influencers, who often advertise products from these brands. She argued that, given Sweden's current income levels, consumers should opt for more sustainable alternatives.

Although the Liberals, the smaller party in Sweden's ruling coalition, have proposed these measures, Purmokhtari remains hopeful that coalition partners will lend their support. However, she has voiced concerns over the slow pace of change at the EU level, and has called for national action.

Representatives from Shein and Temu, on the other hand, defend their operations, asserting that they comply with all local laws and regulations, and are actively working to improve labor conditions and reduce their environmental impact. Despite this, Purmokhtari remains steadfast in her belief that the current model of mass production and consumption, driven by these companies, is unsustainable and unacceptable.

The rise of platforms like Temu and Shein has sparked a global debate on the environmental and social impacts of fast fashion and e-commerce. With the ability to offer extremely cheap products, these platforms have transformed global consumer habits, but at the expense of environmental sustainability and ethical labor practices. The debate in Sweden reflects broader European concerns, as the EU grapples with its role in regulating consumer imports and reducing the environmental footprint of global supply chains. Purmokhtari's proposals are part of a larger movement in Sweden and Europe to ensure that consumption patterns align with environmental goals.