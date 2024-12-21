Sweden's Climate And Environment Minister Calls For Shein And Temu To Be Banned In Country

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Chinese e-commerce platform Temu continues to expand its
operations in Sweden, recently announcing the establishment of
local warehouses aimed at speeding up the delivery of goods,
Azernews reports.
Romina Purmokhtari, Sweden's Minister for Climate and
Environment, has sharply criticized the growing consumption of
products from Chinese companies like Shein and Temu, particularly
in Sweden. She expressed concerns over the environmental and
ethical implications of these platforms' business practices.
"Every day, planes transport 9,000 tons of goods from Temu and
Shein to Western countries," Purmokhtari said. "Many of these goods
contain toxic substances, contribute significantly to greenhouse
gas emissions, and are produced under conditions that may involve
human rights violations."
In response, Purmokhtari proposed a range of measures aimed at
curbing the mass consumption of these goods, including:
Banning advertisements for companies like Temu and Shein.
Imposing a tax on each unit of production imported from these
companies.
A veto on PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances),
harmful chemicals found in a wide range of products, including
textiles and footwear.
Reducing VAT on second-hand goods, promoting sustainable
consumption.
Introducing eco-labeling to help consumers make more informed,
environmentally conscious purchasing decisions.
The minister also took aim at Swedish consumers, particularly
influencers, who often advertise products from these brands. She
argued that, given Sweden's current income levels, consumers should
opt for more sustainable alternatives.
Although the Liberals, the smaller party in Sweden's ruling
coalition, have proposed these measures, Purmokhtari remains
hopeful that coalition partners will lend their support. However,
she has voiced concerns over the slow pace of change at the EU
level, and has called for national action.
Representatives from Shein and Temu, on the other hand, defend
their operations, asserting that they comply with all local laws
and regulations, and are actively working to improve labor
conditions and reduce their environmental impact. Despite this,
Purmokhtari remains steadfast in her belief that the current model
of mass production and consumption, driven by these companies, is
unsustainable and unacceptable.
The rise of platforms like Temu and Shein has sparked a global
debate on the environmental and social impacts of fast fashion and
e-commerce. With the ability to offer extremely cheap products,
these platforms have transformed global consumer habits, but at the
expense of environmental sustainability and ethical labor
practices. The debate in Sweden reflects broader European concerns,
as the EU grapples with its role in regulating consumer imports and
reducing the environmental footprint of global supply chains.
Purmokhtari's proposals are part of a larger movement in Sweden and
Europe to ensure that consumption patterns align with environmental
goals.
