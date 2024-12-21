Renowned Literary Figure MT Vasudevan Nair Continues To Be Critical

(MENAFN- IANS) Kozhikode, Dec 21 (IANS) Malayalam literary icon M. T. Vasudevan Nair, undergoing for breathing and cardiac complications at a private hospital here, continues to be critical on Saturday.

Nair has started responding to the treatment but continues to be critical, a medical bulletin issued by the private hospital said.

The hospital has constituted a medical board and a team of specialists to closely monitor the of the 91-year-old Jnanpith awardee.

A large number of prominent personalities continue to arrive at the hospital to find out about the hugely admired literary personality.

Nair, a Padma Bhushan awardee, has left an indelible mark on Malayalam literature and cinema.

He has won four National Film Awards for screenplay and directed seven films while scripting about 54 films. His screenplays, now available in book form, are regarded as essential reading for aspiring filmmakers.

Over the years, Nair has been honoured with numerous accolades, including the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Vayalar Award, Vallathol Award, Ezhuthachan Award, Mathrubhumi Literary Award, and O.N.V. Literary Award.

In 2013, he was conferred the J.C. Daniel Award for lifetime achievement in Malayalam cinema. In 2022, he received the inaugural Kerala Jyothi Award, the highest civilian honour bestowed by the Kerala Government.

Nair was awarded the Jnanpith, India's highest literary honour, in 1995 for his outstanding contributions to literature. He also served as the editor of Mathrubhumi Illustrated Weekly for several years.

In October this year, Nair made headlines after gold ornaments were stolen from his residence while he and his wife were away. The police later recovered the items, implicating a domestic helper.

