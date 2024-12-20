First Ever Baku Book Festival Draws Book Lovers From Across Country

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Book festivals are incredibly important for nurturing a love of
reading and storytelling in our communities. They bring together
authors, readers, and publishers in lively celebrations of
literature.
These events offer a chance to discover new books, meet
favourite authors, and participate in discussions and workshops.
More than just a place to buy books, book festivals create an
atmosphere where people can share their ideas, connect with diverse
voices, and explore different cultures through stories.
The 1st Baku Book Festival is one of such exciting events that
brings the literary world to life in Azerbaijan.
Co-organized by the Public Union "Azerbaijan Publishers
Association Public Union (ANAIB)" and Azerbaijan Culture Ministry
in the Palace of Hand Games, the festival offers a great chance for
readers to broaden their horizons.
Books by modern writers are presented at the festival, which
aims at promoting the Azerbaijani literature.
The event brought together young people, including
schoolchildren and students as well as book enthusiasts.
The festival is held under the slogan "Into the New Year with
New Books!". Over 30 publishing houses, including ANAIB members,
are participating in it. The festival also features stands of local
newspapers and magazines.
ANAIB Chairman Shamil Sadig welcomed the guests of the festival.
He expressed his gratitude to the attendees and shared details
about the preparation process for the festival.
People's Poet Sabir Rustamkhanli, Rector of the Turkish Üsküdar
University Nazife Güngör, Chairman of the Public Council under the
Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and director of the Ataturk Center in
Azerbaijan, Academician Nizami Jafarov, member of the Azerbaijani
Parliament Fazil Mustafa, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council
Rashad Majid and Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Rafig Hashimov
addressed the event.
In their remarks, they emphasized the importance of books and
reading, and their role in the development of society.
During the festival, visitors can enjoy thousands of books with
discounts of up to 90 per cent, presentations and autograph
sessions of famous writers and poets, meetings with popular
personalities, poetry hours, as well as reading fairy tales aloud
for children.
The 1st Baku Book Festival is open to visitors daily from 10:00
to 20:00 until December 22.
