Italy-Qatar Strengthen Tourism Ties With Amerigo Vespucci World Tour's Stop In Doha

Doha, Qatar: In the Amerigo Vespucci World Tour's stop in Doha, which brought with it the emotion of the Italian maritime tradition, the Italian of is represented by the advisor to Santanchè, Gianluca Caramanna. This visit is part of a context of growing collaboration between Italy and Qatar, confirmed by the signing last October of a memorandum of understanding between MITUR and Qatar Tourism, with the aim of promoting relations and intensifying exchanges between the two nations.

Supported by the Embassy of Italy to the State of Qatar, the cooperation with Qatar Tourism as a local partner of the stop in Doha of the World Tour Amerigo Vespucci-Villaggio Italia, is another index of the growth of relations between the two countries in the tourism industry.

In 2023, Italy welcomed 62,000 travellers from Qatar, who stayed for a total of 341,000 nights, generating a total expenditure of 121 million euros. Compared to 2022, there was a growth of +3.7% in the number of travellers, a positive signal that highlights the growing interest in Italy as a tourist destination.



The forecasts for the end of 2024 and 2025 are even more encouraging, with an estimated overall growth of more than 10% from the Qatari market, also thanks to the increase in direct connections with Italy.

Councilor Gianluca Caramanna said: "The presence of the Ministry of Tourism in Doha underlines the importance of networking to promote Italy and its wonders. Qatar represents a market of strategic interest for us and through initiatives like this we aim to strengthen relations and encourage increasingly significant tourist flows."

In support of these initiatives, Ivana Jelinic, CEO of ENIT Spa, added: "The Amerigo Vespucci stopover in Doha represents not only an important showcase for our cultural and maritime heritage, but also a strategic opportunity to attract more visitors from Qatar. We are committed to promoting Italy as a top tourist destination and the Qatari market is fundamental to our development. It is essential to build solid and long-lasting relationships that can translate into a sustainable increase in tourist flows."

The Amerigo Vespucci stopover in Doha is not only a moment of celebration of Italian maritime culture, but also an opportunity to build bridges between two nations, enhancing tourism as a tool for growth and development.