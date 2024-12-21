MPs get shot at outside Abkhazian parliament

(MENAFN) A shooting occurred near the Abkhazian parliament in Sukhum on Thursday, resulting in the injury of two MPs, Kan Kvarchia and Vakhtangi Golandzia, who were taken to a hospital, as reported by Sputnik. Local authorities have cordoned off the scene of the incident.



Acting of Internal Affairs Robert Kiut confirmed that Golandzia succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital, while Kvarchia remains in intensive care, though his condition is not considered life-threatening.



Kiut identified MP Adgur Kharazia as the suspected shooter, who fled the scene following the incident. The shooting took place during a committee meeting, reportedly triggered by a dispute over a proposed cryptocurrency mining ban in the region.



Law enforcement has informed Abkhazia's acting President, Badra Gunba, about the situation. Gunba visited the Republican Hospital where the victims were taken. Police have launched an investigation and implemented an interception plan, closing off both exits from the republic in an effort to capture Kharazia. The suspect, a former mayor of Sukhum, had previously been involved in a 2020 shooting incident where he allegedly shot a business rival, although the victim survived and Kharazia was placed under house arrest.



This shooting follows a period of public unrest in Abkhazia, which culminated in the resignation of President Aslan Bzhania last month. The unrest was fueled by opposition concerns over an agreement with Moscow that would allow Russian companies to undertake major investment projects in the region. Opponents feared the deal would disproportionately benefit Russian businesses.



Abkhazia, which broke away from Georgia in the early 1990s, declared independence and has been recognized by Russia and a few other countries since 2008. However, Georgia continues to consider Abkhazia part of its sovereign territory.



