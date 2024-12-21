(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir stated on Thursday that the marginalization of national identities within the European Union is negatively affecting its people, arguing that the loss of national impacts all areas of life. Speaking during his annual year-end Q&A session, Putin highlighted economic stagnation in Germany, claiming that Russia’s economy remains stable in comparison.



He recounted a recent story from a visit to Germany, where he observed that all the songs performed at an event were in English. However, Putin clarified that this wasn’t entirely true, as he had brought a Russian band to perform as part of the entertainment for the birthday celebration of former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder. The band learned a German song as a gesture of respect to their host, he noted.



"Sovereignty is very important, it must be internal, felt in the heart," Putin said, reflecting on how the sense of national belonging and sovereignty was diminished in Germany after World War II. He argued that while Europeans are proud to be European, they should primarily identify as French, German, Italian, or Spanish, with their European identity coming second.



Putin further criticized attempts to diminish national differences within the EU, claiming that this is adversely affecting various aspects of life, including the economy. He emphasized that Russia values its sovereignty and the ability to determine its own policies without outside interference.



