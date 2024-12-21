Russia's War Casualties Up By 1,860 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's casualty toll in the war unleashed against Ukraine is currently estimated at 772,280, including 1,860 killed or wounded in action in the past day alone.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 9,594 Russian tanks (+10 in the past 24 hours), 19,841 (+18) armored fighting vehicles, 21,252 (+32) artillery systems, 1,256 multiple rocket launchers, 1,027 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,685 (+85) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 2,947 (+4) missiles, 28 warships / cutters, a submarine, 31,891 (+98) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,662 units of specialized equipment.

UN confirms over 12,300 civilian deaths in Ukraine

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya says Russia launched missile strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities at least 18 times before convening a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine so a clear correlation is apparent.