Putin announces Russia has ‘people to talk to’ in Ukraine

(MENAFN) During his annual Q&A session on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir challenged the United States to provide its THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) air defense system to Ukraine, claiming Russia has access to sources within Ukraine who could help investigate the classified technology behind the system.



THAAD, which some experts suggest could counter Russia’s new Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile, was a subject of discussion after Russia reportedly targeted a Ukrainian military facility with an Oreshnik missile in November. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly renewed calls for the U.S. to send the system to Ukraine in response.



Putin expressed doubt that the THAAD system could effectively counter the Russian missile, comparing it to Russia’s S-400 system, which he claimed is superior in some aspects.



“If they supply it to Ukraine, we’ll ask our people in Ukraine for insights into its design,” Putin said, referring to “our guys” in Ukraine who, according to him, want to see the end of the "neo-Nazi regime" there.



Putin reaffirmed his confidence in the Oreshnik missile, asserting that it was invulnerable to interception. He suggested a "high-tech duel" with the West, where Ukraine’s air defense systems could attempt to stop an Oreshnik missile strike on Kiev.



He invited the West to test the capabilities of their air defense systems by identifying a target in Kiev, concentrating all their defense measures there, and then seeing if the Oreshnik could still penetrate. This would test claims made by some Western experts that their systems could defend against the Russian missile, Putin said.



The president also commented on the missile's name, “Oreshnik” (meaning “hazel” in Russian), joking that he had no knowledge of whether it held a deeper, secret meaning.



