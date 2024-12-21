Setback For AAP As Former MLA Sukhbir Dalal Joins BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) In a significant development, former MLA and long-time Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Sukhbir Dalal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

The move was announced in the presence of Union Harsh Malhotra, BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva, and other senior leaders at a press at the Delhi BJP headquarters.

Joining Dalal was Balbir Singh, an executive member of the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee from Vivek Vihar.

Dalal, who represented Mundka as an AAP MLA, clarified that his decision to switch allegiance was not due to being denied a ticket but stemmed from his confidence in the BJP's policies.

"Ever since Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' was built, corruption within AAP crossed all limits," Dalal remarked.

He accused the AAP government of prioritising corruption over development and ignoring the needs of rural areas in Delhi.

Dalal also credited the BJP for supporting his efforts to execute developmental projects in rural Delhi.

Expressing his gratitude after joining the party, he pledged his commitment to contributing to the nation's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

This follows a series of switches by the AAP leaders to the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections.

Recently, Delhi Ministers Kailash Gahlot and Harsharan Singh Balli joined the BJP. Along with this, many others also switched to the BJP ahead of polls.

Balbir Singh, too, cited his admiration for PM Modi's policies as a motivating factor.

"The Prime Minister has worked extensively for the Sikh community, which inspired me to join the BJP," he said.

Singh highlighted his electoral success as a member of the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee and noted that his appeal transcended religious boundaries.

He further praised the BJP and the Delhi Lieutenant Governor for their recent contributions to the Sikh community. Singh contrasted this with the lack of action by other parties, stating, "Everyone talks about 1984, but they never provided jobs or opportunities. The BJP has offered both support and work."

With the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 2025, the AAP faces increasing challenges as it aims for a third consecutive term. In the 2020 elections, the party won an overwhelming majority, securing 62 out of 70 seats.

This political realignment adds to the mounting pressures on AAP as it prepares to defend its stronghold in the upcoming elections.