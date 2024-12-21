President Ilham Aliyev Sends Letter To Egyptian President

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a
letter to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, congratulating
him on the high level of organization and successful outcomes of
the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight Organization for Economic
Cooperation (D-8) held in Cairo, Egypt, on December 19, 2024,
Azernews reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
I would like to sincerely congratulate you on the excellent
organization and successful results of the 11th Summit of the
Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) in
Cairo, the capital of Egypt, on 19 December 2024.
I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Arab
Republic of Egypt and to you personally for the unanimous election
of the Republic of Azerbaijan as a member of the D-8 organization
during this prestigious event hosted by your friendly country. As
you noted in your congratulatory message, Azerbaijan's membership
in the organization will open a new page in the relations between
our countries.
It is quite remarkable that the D-8 organization, which has been
operating for nearly 30 years, has adopted a decision on its
expansion for the first time. This historic decision, which is an
indicator of international trust in Azerbaijan, is a source of
special pride for us.
The unequivocal support expressed for Azerbaijan's candidacy is
a manifestation of our strong relations of friendship and
cooperation, as well as unity and solidarity with each member state
of the organization.
I am confident that Azerbaijan, together with all member states,
will contribute to the mobilization of efforts for the protection
of the fundamental principles of D-8, deepening of cooperation
within the organization, promotion of our common interests,
strengthening of Islamic solidarity, and its transformation into a
great power.
Dear Mr. President,
The current level of Azerbaijani-Egyptian relations and
cooperation, which are developing in the spirit of mutual respect
and trust, is truly gratifying. Your visit to Azerbaijan at the
beginning of last year and my visit to Egypt in June this year laid
the foundation for a new stage in the history of our interstate
relations.
I do believe that we will continue our joint efforts towards
strengthening the friendly relations between our countries,
maximizing the potential of our joint activities, and expanding our
fruitful cooperation within the framework of international
institutions.
Once again, I express my gratitude to you, wish you good health,
happiness and success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and
prosperity for the friendly people of Egypt," the letter reads.
