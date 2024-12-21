Zelensky reports increased Russian activity in Kherson, praises Ukrainian defenders

(MENAFN) Russian have rose their activity in the Kherson region, Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky has stated. He said this in his night-time addresses, Ukrinform reads.



"Today the Russians carried out another barbaric shelling of Kherson. In general, we see the occupiers intensifying their activities in the Kherson direction. I would like to thank our units who are defending these positions. They have repelled the attempts of the Russian movements there," Zelensky declared.



Zelensky also said that Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Oleksandr Syrskyi had informed him on the circumstances in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.



"Special attention was paid to the combat actions in the Kursk region: more and more North Korean soldiers are being eliminated there. And this is telling that Russia is trying to pass off these North Korean soldiers as representatives of national communities living within Russia itself. This is complete disrespect from Moscow for the indigenous peoples and even for the Koreans themselves," Zelensky announced.



