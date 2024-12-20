Assistant Secretary Of The U.S. Department Of The Interior Visits Oakland Park Following $2.5 Million Grant Award

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) OAKLAND PARK, Fla., Dec. 20, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The City of Oakland Park proudly hosted U.S. Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary Shannon Estenoz on Friday, December 13, 2024, at City Centennial Park. This visit included a tour of the park and a discussion of enhancements that will be funded through a $2.5 million grant awarded through the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) program. The funding will enable the city to make significant improvements at City Centennial Park at 3900 NE 3rd Avenue to serve the community.







Photo Caption: David Hebert, City Manager, Oakland Park; Lauren Cruz, Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Land and Recreation Grants Program; John McDade, National Park Service, Land and Water Conservation Fund; Aaron Wiener, National Park Service, Land and Water Conservation Fund; Fitz Budhoo, Commissioner, City of Oakland Park; Shannon Estenoz, Assistant Secretary, U.S. Department of the Interior; Tim Lonergan, Mayor, City of Oakland Park; Ana Alvarez, Chief Planning Officer, City of Oakland Park; Sierra Marrero, Director of Engineering and Community Development, City of Oakland Park; Claudelle Rose, Program Manager, City of Oakland Park; Melissa Alvarado, Budget & Grant Analyst, City of Oakland Park.

Earlier this year, the National Park Service selected the park, alongside more than 50 local parks across the country, in a competitive process. The ORLP program is a nationally competitive, dollar-for-dollar matching grant program that aids communities that lack access to close-by outdoor recreation.

Planned improvements at City Centennial Park include:



Green infrastructure and advanced drainage system to enhance sustainability.

Open-air seating and a performance space with lawn seating for community gatherings, cultural events, and performances.

ADA-compliant multi-use trails and parking to ensure accessibility for all residents and visitors. Enhanced landscaping and upgraded lighting to create a welcoming and secure environment.

Phase 1 of City Centennial Park, completed in October 2022, introduced five pickleball courts, two basketball courts, an accessible playground, family restrooms, a renovated concession stand, and Oakland Park's first splash pad. City Park was the first of several projects in the Comprehensive Facilities Plan aimed at Building Oakland Park's Second Century. Funded through a bond that was approved by 67 percent of voters in 2018, the ten-year redevelopment plan includes additional projects like the North Andrews Gardens Community Center, opened in 2023, and Fire Station 9, completed in 2024.

Future phases of City Centennial Park include plans for a new community library, furthering Oakland Park's role as a center for learning and cultural enrichment. The city also plans to expand the park by repurposing the adjacent public works complex, adding five acres of green space to this vibrant neighborhood. Strategically located in a qualified census tract within the Oakland Park Community Redevelopment Area, the park embodies the city's revitalization efforts and underscores a commitment to inclusive growth, ensuring all neighborhoods benefit from enhanced resources and amenities.

The design of City Centennial Park incorporates elements featured in other city projects, such as North Andrews Gardens Community Center, Bark Park, and Dr. Carter G. Woodson Park, creating a unified aesthetic across Oakland Park's public spaces. Architectural styles, bench and lighting designs, and amenity colors were carefully coordinated to ensure consistency and cohesion. This thoughtful approach not only enhances the visual identity of city facilities but also provides residents and visitors with a welcoming, connected experience. City Centennial Park's design sets a benchmark for future projects, supporting Oakland Park's vision as it approaches its centennial in 2029.







Photo caption: City Centennial Park.

“City Park is a shining example of our commitment to investing in our community and ensuring every neighborhood has access to high-quality amenities,” said City Manager David Hebert.“Located in a Qualified Census Tract, this park brings much-needed recreational opportunities and green space to an underserved area, fostering community connections and enhancing the quality of life for residents. It reflects our vision of creating a more inclusive, vibrant Oakland Park for generations to come” Hebert continued.

Oakland Park is undergoing a period of remarkable transformation. Alongside new city projects, private developments are helping to reshape the community, enhancing its appeal and solidifying its position as a vibrant destination.

Numerous investments are driving progress and creating new opportunities as Oakland Park approaches its second century:



BLYS . BLYS features elevated living on a 12-acre development on NE 6th Avenue. The mixed-use project includes apartments, townhomes, and on-site amenities, including Sprouts Farmers Market and a scenic pedestrian trail along the Middle River.

Horizon . The Horizon of Oakland Park (HOOP) is an exciting mixed-use development planned for the current City Hall site. It will feature high-quality residential units, commercial space, a park, public parking, a future train stop, and a pedestrian-focused“living street.” The project aims to stimulate economic growth, support local businesses, and enhance walkability and sustainability.

Oak Tree. West of Prospect Road, this 140-acre development features 50 acres of open space, including 9.3 acres of public parkland and a fitness trail with a modern array of single-family homes and townhouses. This sought-after community is home to Oakland Park's first million-dollar new construction property and is raising the bar for future high-quality residential projects.

Oaklyn . The Oaklyn is a sophisticated mixed-use development redefining a major gateway to Oakland Park. Featuring residential units, retail spaces, and public amenities, it creates a vibrant, walkable community hub while enhancing the urban landscape. This stunning project, with views of the city skyline and the Atlantic Ocean, has revitalized one of the city's most visible corridors, welcoming residents and visitors to a thriving Oakland Park.

Parc . Parc Residences, steps from The Oaklyn, continues the effort to revitalize a key gateway to Oakland Park. This mixed-use development is under construction and will offer residential and commercial spaces and modern amenities, expanding opportunities for living and working close to the beach. Sky Building. The Sky Building is a transformative mixed-use project located at Park Lane East and North Dixie Highway. Developed by NR Investments, it includes residential and commercial space to support local businesses and spur economic investment. The City of Oakland Park will move its municipal operations to the Sky Building in 2025, making it a landmark tenant.

For more information on Oakland Park's“Building Our Second Century” initiative, visit the City of Oakland Park's website at .

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media:

Photo Caption: David Hebert, City Manager, Oakland Park; Lauren Cruz, Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Land and Recreation Grants Program; John McDade, National Park Service, Land and Water Conservation Fund; Aaron Wiener, National Park Service, Land and Water Conservation Fund; Fitz Budhoo, Commissioner, City of Oakland Park; Shannon Estenoz, Assistant Secretary, U.S. Department of the Interior; Tim Lonergan, Mayor, City of Oakland Park; Ana Alvarez, Chief Planning Officer, City of Oakland Park; Sierra Marrero, Director of Engineering and Community Development, City of Oakland Park; Claudelle Rose, Program Manager, City of Oakland Park; Melissa Alvarado, Budget & Grant Analyst, City of Oakland Park.

News Source: City of Oakland Park Florida