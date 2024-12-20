Thumzup Media Corp. (NASDAQ: TZUP) Proprietary Ad-Tech Platform Sees 202% Growth In Advertisers, Amid Advanced AI Integration Push

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Thumzup Media's advertiser base expanded from 183 to 554 in the first ten months of 2024, with targets estimating 1,000% increase through 2025.

The company's advertising has already been adopted by a wide range of businesses across multiple verticals, including local retailers and national consumer brands.

Thumzup also announced engagement of Tedras Global Solutions, and principal Courtney Doutherd, to spearhead AI integration and accelerate growth and adaptation of its ad-tech platform.

Doutherd brings over 25 years of experience in AI, software engineering, and program management, having led projects for SpaceX, Oracle, Microsoft, and IBM. The partnership reflects Thumzup's mission to empower businesses and consumers with advanced social media advertising tools.

Thumzup (NASDAQ: TZUP) , an emerging leader in social media branding and marketing solutions, reported a robust 202% growth in the number of advisers subscribing to its proprietary ad-tech platform, with over 500 advertisers joining since the beginning of the year. According to a recent press release, Thumzup has grown from 183 advertisers to 554 as of Oct. 31, 2024, underscoring the platform's escalating appeal across diverse business sectors and the company's innovative approach that enables businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media ( ).

“Our platform's capability to engage consumers directly through social media and reward them for their endorsements has met with enthusiastic response from a wide spectrum of businesses,” stated Thumzup CEO Robert Steele.“This includes retailers, restaurants, home furnishings, clothes, coffee shops and...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to TZUP are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN