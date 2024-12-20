Joan Bonsignore Received Top Honors At The 42Nd Annual Westchester County Senior Hall Of Fame

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Joan Bonsignore was one of two people to receive Top Honors and was inducted into the Westchester County Senior Hall of Fame alongside 77 other seniors

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Joan Bonsignore, Executive Director and Founder of the Westchester Chapter of the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD/Westchester Inc.), received Top Honors at the 42nd Annual Westchester County Senior Hall of Fame on Friday, December 6th, at the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown, NY. Bonsignore was one of two people to receive Top Honors and was inducted into the Westchester County Senior Hall of Fame alongside 77 other seniors as part of the 2024 class.

“I am honored to have received Top Honors and inducted into the Westchester County Senior Hall of Fame,” said Joan Bonsignore, Executive Director and Founder of NCADD/Westchester Inc.“I would like to thank Chereese Jervis-Hill for nominating me, my family for their continued support, and to everyone who I have worked closely with over the years at NCADD/Westchester Inc. I am thankful to be standing here today and look forward to continuing to help others who are struggling with alcoholism and drug dependence.”

Joan Bonsignore is the Executive Director and Founder of the Westchester Chapter of the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD/Westchester Inc.), which has a mission to educate the public regarding the disease of substance use disorders through education, intervention, and referrals. Over 22 years ago, she formed NCADD/Westchester Inc., which was her passion to resurrect in Westchester County after her own personal experience with addiction to alcohol and pills. Bonsignore credits the Council for saving her life and upon finding out it was closed, made it her mission to create a new one in Westchester County so that individuals can receive support and access to resources as she did years prior.

Under her leadership, Bonsignore has created new programs such as Wellness Classes and Lecture Series facilitated by judges and doctors, and created a Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counselor (CASAC) program. Bonsignore has helped thousands of people, from 14-year-olds to seniors in their 80s who are fighting alcohol and drug abuse, by creating a safe place with understanding and serving as a sounding board to help others get their lives back on track. Now sober for 35 years, Bonsignore is thankful to be here and looks forward to continuing her work with NCADD Westchester to help others in need throughout the County who are struggling with alcohol and drug dependency.

The Senior Hall of Fame began as part of the 300th Anniversary of Westchester County's founding to showcase how seniors have contributed to building the County. Over the past 42 years, nearly 1,600 seniors have been inducted. To be nominated, seniors must have made significant and enduring contributions to enhance Westchester's quality of life through their professional work, volunteer achievements, or both. Community members make nominations, and a panel of judges selects the honorees.

About NCADD/Westchester Inc.: The mission of the National Council on Alcoholism & Drug Dependence/Westchester Inc. is to provide information, education, prevention, intervention, and referrals. The goal of NCADD/Westchester Inc. is to educate the public regarding the treatment and prevention of the disease of alcoholism and substance abuse. For more information about their programs and services, please visit .

