TLS Logistics Begins U.S. Operations With Major 305,000 Sq. Ft. Warehouse In Tahoe-Reno

(MENAFN- B2Press) TLS Logistics, one of Turkey's leading logistics companies, is proud to announce the launch of its operations in the USA with the opening of a new 305,000 sq. ft. warehouse in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, Nevada-one of the world's largest industrial hubs.

Istanbul - The new warehouse in Reno enhances TLS's ability to streamline operations, improve delivery times, and provide efficient cross-border logistics services to customers across the U.S. and beyond.

Strategically located in the heart of the U.S. logistics corridor, the new warehouse is equipped with a TAPA FSR certification and offers armed security services, ensuring the secure storage of high-value and high-tech products. This facility is designed to streamline operations, provide faster delivery times, and offer smarter supply chain solutions. It is specifically built to meet the growing demand for cross-border trade and will play a key role in TLS's ongoing U.S. expansion.

Altuğ Hacıalioğlu, Chairman of the Board at TLS Logistics, commented:“The logistics industry is integral to the global economy, and as trade continues to expand, TLS is dedicated to providing innovative and reliable solutions across all the regions we serve. The opening of this warehouse is a critical step in our mission to establish TLS as a global Turkish brand with a strong presence in key markets like the U.S.”

This new warehouse is part of TLS Logistics' broader U.S. expansion strategy. The company also plans to establish additional logistics hubs in key locations such as North Carolina, Los Angeles and New Jersey, further strengthening its presence across the U.S.

As part of its broader expansion plan, TLS Logistics will introduce road transportation services in Canada and Mexico. These initiatives aim to unlock new trade opportunities and enhance customers' logistics operations across North America.

This U.S. expansion complements TLS's ongoing investments in Europe, where the company has already launched operations in the Netherlands and plans to open facilities in Germany and the United Kingdom in the coming years. TLS's strategic growth in global trade hubs underscores its commitment to providing faster, smarter, and more efficient logistics solutions.

Hacıalioğlu concluded:“Our vision is to make TLS Logistics a leading global brand, recognized for its innovative, sustainable solutions and for adding significant value to our customers' businesses. We plan to expand our presence by starting operations in a new country each year. This new facility marks a key milestone in our efforts to broaden our international network, and we are committed to continued investments that will help us become a trusted name in logistics worldwide.”

With its 24 years of expertise, TLS Logistics continues to break new ground in the industry, combining sustainable growth with cutting-edge innovation to solidify its place as a pioneering force in global logistics.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022