Tugboat capsizes in Mississippi River following crashing with tanker ship in Louisiana

(MENAFN) The crew of a tugboat was quickly rescued after their vessel sank into the Mississippi River following a collision with a tanker ship in Louisiana. The incident occurred near the Hale Boggs Memorial Bridge in Luling, Louisiana, on Sunday night. According to St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne, his office received reports of the collision, and by 10 p.m., it was confirmed that all crew members of the tugboat had been rescued.



Preliminary details revealed that the tanker, which was traveling upriver, struck the tugboat, causing the smaller vessel to sink. Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene to assess the condition of the tugboat crew. While no immediate serious injuries were reported, the crew was evaluated, and if needed, they would be transported to a hospital for further treatment.



The U.S. Coast Guard’s 8th District office in New Orleans, also known as Coast Guard Heartland, responded to the scene. However, by the time the Coast Guard crews arrived, the tugboat crew members who had fallen into the river had already been rescued. The Coast Guard confirmed they would conduct an environmental assessment of the site to determine any potential impacts of the accident.



The collision occurred about 23 miles west of New Orleans, and authorities are now focused on evaluating the environmental consequences of the sinking. The situation is still being investigated, and further details are expected as more information becomes available.

MENAFN30122024000045015839ID1109041950