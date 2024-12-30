Niger’s leader accuses France of funding terrorist groups

(MENAFN) Niger’s transitional leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, has accused France of attempting to destabilize Niger and the broader Sahel region by funding groups based in neighboring Nigeria and Benin.



In an interview with state broadcaster RTN published Thursday, Tchiani claimed that France had allocated several billion CFA francs to armed groups, including Boko Haram, which operates in Nigeria’s Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi states, as well as in Benin.



Tchiani also accused Ahmed Abubakar Rufai, the former head of Nigeria’s National Intelligence Agency, of playing a crucial role in training and supplying equipment to militants supported by France.



“In Nigeria… Ahmed Abubakar Rufai was the focal point for training, acquisition of equipment, and financing related to terrorism,” Tchiani said.



The Nigerian government has strongly rejected these allegations, calling them “completely untrue.” Nigerian government spokesperson Mohammed Idris Malagi issued a statement on Friday, emphasizing the historical, cultural, commercial, and marital ties between Nigeria and Niger and reaffirming that Nigeria has no interest in destabilizing Niger.

MENAFN30122024000045016755ID1109041975