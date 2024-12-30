Delhi BJP Slams Kejriwal For Bid To Add Bogus Votes In Border Seats

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Monday accused AAP National Convenor and former chief Arvind Kejriwal of conspiring to add bogus voters in Assembly constituencies bordering other states.

Addressing a joint press with former MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, Sachdeva said that enlisting of fake voters is continuing blatantly by the ruling AAP and shared an address in the New Delhi Assembly seat's voter list where the house number is listed as“zero” and 144 votes are registered against it.

Sachdeva said in the past four days, applications have been submitted to enlist 1,83 lakh new voters. In Narela 4,503, Burari 7,027, Badli 4,575, Rithala 4,197, Mundka 4,501, Kirari 6,255, Nangloi Jat 6,523, Badarpur 6,647, Okhla 4,601, Gokalpur 5,171, Mustafabad 5,502 and in Karawal Nagar, 7,087 applications have been received.

He said that the BJP has always supported the removal of absentee, shifted and dead (ASD) voters but Kejriwal tries to protect these fake votes.

Former MP Parvesh Sahib Singh said that Kejriwal is now clearly showing signs of frustration.

Fearing defeat, he has started telling lies. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, there were 1,46,000 voters in the New Delhi Assembly, and today, there are only 1,06,000 voters left, with 22,000 new additions, meaning that 61,000 voters have disappeared over the last five years. Every month, 1,000 voters are disappearing, but Kejriwal has never held a press conference to address this.

The former MP said Kejriwal's team is targeting BJP voters and cutting votes. Sarojini Nagar area has traditionally been won by BJP, however, the most number of votes have been cut there.

He pointed out that in house number“A,” votes were removed, and at house number“Zero,” where no house exists, 144 votes were registered.

Moreover, several house addresses are missing, but they still have 87 votes. Who are these people, where do they live, and how is Kejriwal winning elections in his constituency? he asked, alleging misuse of power.

The former MP challenged Kejriwal to visit the addresses he has mentioned and explain where these voters were.