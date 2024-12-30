Mexican authorities discover 11 graves with remains of 15 men near border with Guatemala

(MENAFN) Eleven clandestine graves containing the remains of 15 men were discovered in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, where violence between the Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación drug cartels has been escalating. Local authorities announced the findings on Sunday, revealing that the graves were uncovered during a raid in La Concordia, a city near Mexico’s border with Guatemala. Chiapas Governor Eduardo Ramírez Aguilar confirmed the discovery on his social media, adding that four individuals linked to the case had been arrested with weapons and drugs.



According to the state prosecutor’s office, the raid took place at two separate locations. At the first site, three bodies were found in three graves, while the second location contained eight graves with a total of 12 bodies. Authorities utilized advanced technological tools such as drones, geo-radars, aerial overflights, and ground search methods during the operation. Additionally, field forensics and drills were employed to aid in the excavation process.



Chiapas Prosecutor General Jorge Luis Llaven Abarca also reported last week the discovery of another clandestine grave in Emiliano Zapata, a town neighboring La Concordia. This grave contained charred remains, but Llaven did not provide further details due to the condition of the bodies, which made identification difficult.



The ongoing conflict between the cartels over drug trafficking routes, weapons, and migrant smuggling has had severe consequences for local communities, displacing over 10,000 people in recent years. Many have fled across the border to Guatemala, according to reports from humanitarian organizations.

