South Korean investigators request arrest warrant for leader Yoon Suk Yeol
12/30/2024 8:37:40 AM
(MENAFN) South Korean investigators are seeking an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, marking a historic moment as the first time a sitting president has faced such legal action in the country. According to reports early Monday, a joint investigation team comprising the corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), police, and the Defense Ministry’s investigation unit filed the request at the Seoul Western District Court at midnight Sunday.
The charges against Yoon include insurrection and abuse of power, stemming from his declaration of martial law on December 3. Investigators allege that Yoon ordered troops to the National Assembly to prevent lawmakers from overturning the decree, claiming that his actions amounted to leading an insurrection and abusing his executive powers.
Yoon has denied the accusations, describing the martial law declaration as an "act of governance" aimed at cautioning the opposition party against what he viewed as the abuse of legislative power.
In a separate move, Yoon’s legal team submitted a written opinion to the Seoul Western District Court, arguing that the CIO lacks the legal authority to investigate Yoon on charges of treason.
