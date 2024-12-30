Iran's steel industry boosts efforts to enhance efficiency, increase value-added production

(MENAFN) Iran's steel industry is intensifying efforts to enhance efficiency and increase value-added production by completing and balancing the downstream value chain, according to Vajihollah Jafari, the deputy minister for Mines and Mining Industries. He highlighted that the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade is prioritizing policies to improve productivity and expand downstream steel industries to generate greater value-added output, aligning with national economic objectives.



Jafari noted that advancing productivity and ensuring balanced growth of the steel value chain are integral components of Iran's Seventh National Development Plan. This plan emphasizes the strategic importance of developing the country’s mining and steel industries to strengthen their role in driving economic growth and industrial self-sufficiency. As part of this vision, the ministry is focused on fostering technological improvements and addressing inefficiencies in production processes.



A major element of the ministry’s roadmap involves tackling the issue of mining waste, which Jafari described as critical to achieving sustainability in the steel sector. Efficient waste management is not only essential for environmental protection but also for optimizing resource utilization and reducing production costs, enabling the industry to remain competitive and sustainable in the long term.



Jafari stressed that the steel sector, as one of Iran’s key industrial drivers, must prioritize these objectives to meet both domestic and global challenges. By boosting productivity, enhancing value-added production, and managing resources more effectively, the industry can play a pivotal role in Iran’s economic development while adhering to the broader goals of sustainability and balanced industrial growth.

