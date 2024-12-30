Trump invites Elon Musk to Mar-a-Lago in private text

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald Trump has posted what appears to be a private message to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on his social platform, Truth Social, inviting him to visit his Mar-a-Lago estate.



The post, which quickly gained attention before being deleted, included Musk’s response acknowledging the invitation but did not confirm whether he would attend. Screenshots shared by various outlets showed the message, which read: “Where are you? When are you coming to the ‘Center of the Universe,’ Mar-a-Lago?”



The invitation comes at a time when Musk, whom Trump has appointed to co-lead a government efficiency initiative, is facing criticism from Trump loyalists over his support for the H1-B visa program. Critics argue that the visa program is being exploited by companies to hire foreign workers instead of qualified Americans.



Trump also mentioned that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had requested a visit on Friday night, adding: “We miss you and X! New Year’s Eve is going to be AMAZING!!!” before signing off with his initials, “DJT.”



The reference to “X” is believed to refer to Musk’s son, known as “X.” Musk has previously brought his son to public events, including meetings on Capitol Hill and Trump’s watch party at Mar-a-Lago during the November election.

