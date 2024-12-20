Dele Alli Confirms Everton Exit With ‘Exciting Opportunities’ In Sight

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) English midfielder Dele Alli has confirmed that he is set to depart from Everton FC amidst rumours of him joining with former midfielder Cesc Fabregas at Como. The 28-year old is expected to train with the Italian side in hopes of developing as a player and securing a contract with the team.

Alli's contract with the Toffees had ended in June but he stayed and continued training at Goodison Park.

“As widely published this week, 2025 may set me on a new path with some exciting opportunities. Before any of that happens it's very important for me to make clear how grateful I am of all the fans, staff and players at Everton FC for the support they have given me.

“It's been an incredibly tough journey trying to put the final pieces together to regain match fitness and I cannot thank the Everton staff enough for the hard work they have put into this process. Unfortunately things haven't worked out as we all would have hoped and I think it's the right time for me to turn a new page. I want to wish everyone at this amazing club the very best of luck and hopefully we will see each other again soon,” read the post on Instagram.

At one point, Alli was considered one of the most promising youngsters in the world with his breakthrough coming at Tottenham Hotspur but mental health struggles, which he confirmed in an interview with Gary Neville, and injuries derailed his career.

Although head coach Fabregas declined to comment on Alli's situation, Como sporting director Carlalberto Ludi confirmed the interest and claimed the Spanish head coach 'likes him a lot'.

“In ideal conditions, he's of interest to everyone. We have an excellent relationship with his agent, and something interesting could develop, but we can't know for sure yet.

“We need a few weeks, including time to get to know each other, and then we'll make the best decision. A percentage? It's too early to say. We'll go through a period of training and mutual understanding, but Fabregas likes him a lot," said Ludi.