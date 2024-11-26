Request Finance Acquires Pay.So Lithuania Launches Revolutionary One-Click Crypto/Fiat Payment Solution

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Paris, France, November 25th, 2024, Chainwire

The is meant to enhance Request Finance's compliance and expand global multi-currency payment options for businesses. Now, clients will be able to make payments to third parties, pay bills, and pay employees with a one-click on/off ramp feature.

Request Finance , a prominent in and fiat operations, has announced its acquisition of

Request Finance's mission is to enhance crypto adoption by compliant businesses. The all-in-one finance platform for crypto and fiat operations already offers Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Accounting, and direct payments to 190+ countries. Now, Request provides a multi-payee on/off ramp , consolidating its position as comprehensive solution for the financial operations of businesses of all sizes.

Request Finance already supports 350+ cryptocurrencies on 20+ blockchains.

Pay.so Lithuania, a regulated Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in Europe, operates under one of the strongest regulatory frameworks for companies providing services on digital assets. Pay.so has grown tenfold in just nine months , establishing itself as a valued resource for significant corporations navigating digital currencies. With one of the broadest currency coverages in the market, Pay.so has been providing Request Finance's clients with fiat payouts in a wide range of currencies for several months now, including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CHF, SGD, NZD, THB, HKD, IDR, CAD, INR, AED, KRW, JPY, MYR, and PHP.

By acquiring its trusted long-term partner, Request Finance now powers the smoothest Fiat2Crypto onramps and Crypto2Fiat offramps for cross-border payments between $100 and $100,000,000.

This acquisition brings uniquely powerful on/off ramp for its clients, as simple as in one click . Clients can now make offramps and onramps to and from third parties. This applies to direct payments, multi-payee bill payments, and employee payments. All this with a one-click on/off ramp experience.

Request Finance provides a robust, compliant finance platform that bridges crypto and fiat operations, supporting over 350 cryptocurrencies across 20+ blockchains. With features spanning Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and Direct Payments, Request Finance empowers businesses to manage finance operations efficiently and securely, driving mainstream adoption of digital currencies.