Best Christmas Movies Streaming Now On OTT The Muppet Christmas Carol, Miracle On 34Th Street, Klaus, And More

As the holiday season approaches, streaming platforms are filled with festive classics and heartwarming films. Whether you're in the mood for family-friendly fun, a romantic tale, or a thrilling drama, there are plenty of Christmas movies to enjoy.

Get into the Christmas spirit with a mix of classic films and modern favorites, all available for streaming this holiday season. From the whimsical charm of The Muppet Christmas Carol to the heartwarming magic of Miracle on 34th Street, these films offer something for everyone. If you're looking for animation, Klaus provides a unique take on the origin of Santa Claus, while Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas delivers a delightful adventure for families. Carol and The Umbrellas of Cherbourg offer beautiful, emotional stories. also, for those seeking a thrilling escape, Three Days of the Condor delivers suspense and intrigue.

Here are some top-rated films to stream this holiday season:

1. The Muppet Christmas Carol (Disney)

Genres: Comedy, Drama, Family, Fantasy, Musical

Director: Brian Henson

Stars: Michael Caine, Dave Goelz, Steve Whitmire

Synopsis: In this charming adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic, Ebenezer Scrooge, played by Michael Caine, is visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve. The Muppets add their own whimsical touch, with Gonzo narrating as Dickens and the beloved characters portraying various roles. The film follows Scrooge's transformation from a miserly old man to a generous soul, offering a heartwarming tale that captures the spirit of the season. Released in 1992, this family-friendly musical has become a holiday staple.

2. Miracle on 34th Street (Disney, Hulu, Prime Video)

Genres: Drama, Family

Director: Les Mayfield

Stars: Richard Attenborough, Elizabeth Perkins, Dylan McDermott

Synopsis: This holiday classic centers on a little girl and a lawyer who set out to prove that a man claiming to be Santa Claus is the real thing. With themes of faith and the magic of Christmas, Miracle on 34th Street continues to be a beloved story, filled with heart and holiday cheer.

3. Klaus (Netflix)

Genres: Holiday Animation

Directors: Sergio Pablos, Carlos Martínez López

Stars: Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, Rashida Jones

Synopsis: Klaus is an animated holiday film that tells the origin story of Santa Claus. Set in the fictional town of Smeerensburg, the story follows a new postman who befriends a reclusive toymaker, Klaus, and together they spread holiday cheer. With stunning animation and a heartfelt story, Klaus has quickly become a modern holiday favorite, praised for its unique take on Christmas traditions.

4. Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (Netflix)

Genres: Adventure, Animation

Director: Steve Cox

Stars: Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, Laura Aikman

Synopsis: In this charming holiday special, Shaun the Sheep embarks on an adventure to rescue Timmy after a mishap leads to him going missing during Christmas preparations. This delightful family film is full of humor and heart, making it a great choice for young viewers and fans of the Shaun the Sheep series.

5. Carol (Netflix, Paramount)

Genres: Period Drama, Romance

Director: Todd Haynes

Stars: Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Sarah Paulson

Synopsis: Carol is a romantic drama set in 1950s New York, following the developing relationship between an aspiring photographer and an older woman. With beautiful performances by Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, the film explores themes of love, desire, and societal constraints, offering a more mature take on holiday romance.

6. The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (The Criterion Channel)

Genres: Drama, Musical, Romance

Director: Jacques Demy

Stars: Catherine Deneuve, Nino Castelnuovo, Anne Vernon

Synopsis: The Umbrellas of Cherbourg tells a poignant story of love and separation. Set in the 1960s, a young woman faces a life-altering decision when her lover is sent off to war. The film's breathtaking visuals and emotional depth make it a must-watch for those looking for something more reflective this season.

7. Three Days of the Condor (Paramount)

Genres: Political Thriller, Spy, Crime, Mystery

Director: Sydney Pollack

Stars: Robert Redford, Faye Dunaway, Cliff Robertson

Synopsis: For fans of thrilling drama, Three Days of the Condor delivers a gripping story of a CIA researcher who uncovers a deadly conspiracy. When his colleagues are murdered, he must navigate the dangers of betrayal and mistrust. Its suspense and intrigue are perfect for those seeking a break from the typical Christmas fare.

These top-rated movies bring a mix of traditional Christmas cheer, heartwarming moments, and intriguing plots. Whether you're looking for something familiar or a new holiday favorite, there's a movie for every type of viewer this season. So grab your popcorn, cozy up, and enjoy these festive films from the comfort of your home!