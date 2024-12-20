Year 2024: Top 5 Viral Moments On Internet - When 'Chill Guy', 'Bado Bati' Took Over Social Media

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Christmas is just around the corner, and the new year is a week away. Before we step into 2025, a look back at 2024 reveals the year has been interspersed with witty memes, with some of them going viral.

From“very mindful, very demure,” Earth meme to the“Chill Guy" sticker, netizens used one meme or the other, either in their social stories, or day-to-day banters. We bring you a look at the top five memes of 2024.

The 'Chill Guy'

"Chill Guy," a quirky image of a dog dressed in a sweater, jeans, sneakers, and sporting a smirk, has taken the internet by storm. First appearing in 2024, this meme sensation became a social media staple, symbolising someone with an unbothered energy-neither overly confident nor assertive, just pure chill vibes. The "Chill Guy " meme template has inspired a wide range of memes, from workplace fails to "relaxation goals," and even made its way into the street paintings in Bengaluru.

'Aha tamatar...'

Your 'Spotify Wrapped' for the year 2024 could consist of any song that you've played the most times in a year. But unless you've been living under a rock, one is bound to have come across the viral 'Aha tamatar' song, which quickly took over the internet. Originally a children's rhyme, it gained attention on social media after users started incorporating the audio into their posts. One user even shared an edited video of the K-pop group BTS dancing to the song, which helped ignite a wider trend.

'Chin tapak dum dum' is a popular catchphrase from the children's animated show 'Chhota Bheem'. The famously used phrase by the character Takia for his mischievous antics, went viral in 2024. Social media users creatively transformed it into a meme template, humorously depicting the triumph over life's minor challenges. The trend quickly gained traction, sparking countless memes across various platforms and becoming a relatable symbol of everyday victories.