Jaipur Gas Tanker Crash: 11 Dead, 28 In Hospital, Locals Face Breathing Difficulties- What We Know So Far

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jaipur accident: The death toll in the Jaipur tanker crash on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway rose to 11, with a total of 37 going up in flames.

So far, 27 people have been admitted to the SMS Hospital in Jaipur, many of whom are in critical condition. Another victim has been admitted to a private hospital.

The incident occurred around 5:30 am on Jaipur-Ajmer highway when a CNG tanker, parked near a pump, caught fire after a truck collided with several other vehicles.

Jaipur gas-tanker crash: What we know so far

1. Five people were brought dead to the SMS Medical College and Hospital in Jaipur. Five had succumbed during their treatment, and another death was reported at the Jaipuria Hospital, Dr Deepak Maheshwari, Principal of SMS Medical College told PTI.

2 eyewitnesses recounted horrific experiences of the gas tanker crash . Two people said there were continuous blasts, one after the other.“ There was fire everywhere around the bus. The door of the bus was locked, so we broke the window and jumped out...there was a petrol pump nearby,” an eyewitness told ANI.

3 Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured in the Jaipur accident.“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” read the post on X, by the Prime Minister's Office.

4 Rajasthan government also announced a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹1 lakh for those injured.

5.A 'green corridor' was set up from the accident site to the SMS hospital.

6 crash initially disrupted a nearly 300-meter stretch of the highway, causing a long queue of vehicles. As time passed, traffic congestion worsened, and by afternoon, the arterial road became choked, prompting diversions.

7 reported experiencing itching in their eyes and breathing difficulties due to the smoke. Some also mentioned that a few birds were found dead in the vicinity, reported PTI.



