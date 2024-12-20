Russians Shelled Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region During Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Russian troops fired on Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts of the Dnipro region.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.
“During the day, the Russians attacked two districts of the region. A UAV was sent to the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih and damaged two private houses. Enemy kamikaze drones also flew to Nikopol district. They also fired at it from heavy artillery,” the statement said.
The enemy attacked the district center, Myrivsk, Marhanets, Pokrovsk and Chervonohryhorivska communities.
The administrative building and premises of seven enterprises were damaged. Six private houses, three cars were smashed and an outbuilding was destroyed. A gas pipeline and power lines were also damaged.
There were no casualties.
As Ukrinform reported, for the second night in a row, the Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih , Dnipro region. There is destruction and casualties.
Photo: Serhiy Lysak / Telegram
