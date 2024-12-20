Pushpa 2 Screening Disrupted In INOX Theatres Of North India. Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Allu Arjun starrer blockbuster Pushpa 2 was reportedly removed from Inox theatres in North India.

Manobala Vijayabalan, a film tracker informed on X,

“Pushpa 2 was removed from all PVR INOX chains in North India from tomorrow,” he wrote.

The Pushpa 2 distributor Anil Thadani and the distributors of the film Baby John were facing disagreements over the number of shows during the Christma season. The film Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, is scheduled to release on December 25. With the impressive run of Pushpa 2 at the box office, Thadani has reportedly asked for an equal number of shows for both films from December 20 to December 26, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama.





Thadani also stated that they will not provide the release order to show Pushpa 2 during the weekend if the demand is not accepted.

Following this demand, Pushpa 2 was removed from all PVR INOX theatres in North India from Friday, December 20. Having equal numbers of shows for both Pushpa 2 and Baby John will mean that the Allu Arjun starrer will not lose any shows, making space for Varun Dhawan's Baby John during the Christmas season.

However, according to a Bollywood Hungama report, INOX will continue screening Pushpa 2 in the theatres. It states that issues have not been resolved though.

“Both parties have decided to take a pause. The issues aren't solved but nevertheless, Pushpa 2 – The Rule's advance booking for the third weekend was opened after midnight," the report quoted a source.

However, the multiplexes can sell tickets for the film only until Sunday, December 22. It is yet to be seen how the showcasing plays out for Monday, December 23 and Tuesday, December 24, and of course, once Baby John releases on Wednesday, December 25," it added.

Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in the theatres on December 5.