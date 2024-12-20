Mecca Vs Kashmir: Dispute Over Honeymoon Destination Turns Deadly, Mumbai Man Critical After Father-In-Law Hurls Acid

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Mumbai-based man was hospitalised on Wednesday with severe acid burns after a debate over honeymoon destinations turned deadly. 29-year-old Ibad Atiq Phalke had voiced a desire to visit Kashmir with his new bride - much to the displeasure of her family. The disagreement eventually escalated into a confrontation, with Ghulam Murtaza Khotal lying in wait to hurl acid at his son in law.



“The altercation over the honeymoon plans went beyond words - with Khotal even going as far as to threaten the end of his daughter's marriage to Phalke. We have launched a manhunt for the accused, who is currently absconding," News18 quoted a senior police official as saying.

The incident took place in the Kalyan area of Thane on Wednesday night while Phalke was returning home from work. According to reports, he was ambushed near his parked car and suffered severe burns to his face and body during the acid attack. He was left in a critical condition while Khotal fled the scene.



Updates shared by the Bazaarpeth Police Station indicate that the victim is currently receiving treatment for burns covering significant areas of his face and body.





