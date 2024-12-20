Kim Kardashian Spends Big On Best Friend Tracy Romulus' Birthday With A Mind-Blowing $100K Tesla Cybertruck Gift

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kim Kardashian, American personality and socialite, is setting the bar for extravagant gifts, surprising her best friend and longtime business partner, Tracy Romulus, with a jaw-dropping $100,000 Tesla Cybertruck for her birthday. The generous gesture has left fans and Romulus herself in utter disbelief, with the SKIMS executive vice president of communications struggling to find words to express her gratitude.

In a heartwarming Instagram Story shared by Romulus, Kardashian, 44, can be seen urging her friend to "look outside." When Romulus stepped outside to find the matte black Tesla Cybertruck waiting for her, she was overcome with emotion, immediately exclaiming,“What?! Are you f–king serious? Are you nuts? Are you crazy?” Her disbelief turned into pure joy as she continued to scream in excitement.

The“Kardashians” star, known for her over-the-top and thoughtful gifts, wished Romulus a“happy birthday” as her friend's reaction grew even more animated.

In one clip, Romulus was heard on the phone, still in shock, telling an unidentified person,“She just gave me a f–king Cybertruck!” She couldn't stop repeating how“crazy” the gift was, adding,“You've officially lost your mind, @kimkardashian... I'm still in shock.”

Romulus, 45, couldn't contain her emotions, sharing just how overwhelmed she felt by the lavish present.“I honestly have no words,” she wrote in another Instagram story.“No one does gift-giving like you. This is so over the top crazy...only you...I love you.”

The display of genuine affection from Romulus to Kardashian was a heartfelt moment, demonstrating the strength of their friendship and the deep bond they share.

The matte black Tesla Cybertruck, which has been making waves with its futuristic design and cutting-edge features, was an unexpected yet perfect choice for Romulus. The Cybertruck has become a symbol of luxury, innovation, and boldness, all qualities that mirror the larger-than-life personalities of both Kardashian and Romulus.

As the Chief Marketing Officer of Kim Kardashian's KKW Brands, Romulus has played an instrumental role in the success of Kim's empire, from fashion lines like SKIMS to the family's media ventures. Their partnership is not just professional; it's rooted in a close friendship built over years of shared experiences. Kim's decision to spoil Romulus with such an extravagant gift is a reflection of their close connection and Kardashian's appreciation for her friend's unwavering support.

“Thank youuuuuuuuuu... there is no one like you, my crazy, over-the-top bf @kimkardashian,” Romulus added in a separate post featuring the gift, her excitement still evident in the caption.

The extraordinary gift has already gone viral, with fans across social media reacting to Kim's generosity. Many have praised her for the thoughtful and extravagant gesture, while others are in awe of the sheer audacity of gifting a $100K vehicle.

With this gift, Kardashian continues to show that when it comes to giving, she doesn't hold back - and Tracy Romulus will likely never forget this birthday surprise.